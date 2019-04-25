'Men In Black International' Trailer: Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson Look Cool Taking On The Hive

The chemistry between Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson inwas so great that it simply couldn't be confined to Marvel alone. Sony swooped in and paired them up for, the fourth Men in Black movie and the first without Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith.In most cases the loss of someone like Smith would be a big deal but Hemsworth and Thompson promise to bring a different kind of energy. They don the classic black suit and shades of the Men in Black and are in pursuit of enemies known as "The Hive". Liam Neeson plays High T, head of the MIB's London branch, who reveals that The Hive can take the form of anyone. They kinda sound like Skrulls.The action has been ramped up bydirector F. Gary Gray, while co-stars include Emma Thompson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rebecca Fergusion, and Rafe Spall.opens June 14th.