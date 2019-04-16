4/16/2019
Marvel's Kevin Feige On Deadpool's Future: "Why Would We Change It?"
Now that Disney's acquisition of Fox is complete, the X-Men and Fantastic Four fall squarely under the Marvel Studios umbrella. It's something many have wanted to see for a long time, the X-Men crossing paths with the Avengers, although an encounter like that is probably still some years away. However, we could see other Fox characters appear far sooner than that, especially one who doesn't need anything resembling a reboot: Deadpool.
Speaking with Variety, Marvel's Kevin Feige talked about Deadpool's success and questioned any need to change things up...
“When we were purchased, Bob [Iger, Disney CEO] said to us, ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it'. “There’s no question that Deadpool is working, so why would we change it?”
It's unclear if Disney will let the R-rated humor of Deadpool stick around, or if they'll go with a family-friendly version, but I think it's safe to say Ryan Reynolds will be free to take things pretty close to the edge.
So much attention has been focused on the biggest of Fox's Marvel assets that we forget how many characters they actually had. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of characters that have just been made available to Feige. Characters they wanted to use but couldn't, and had to introduce or tweak others instead, now that's no longer an issue...
“We spent 12 years at Marvel Studios really embracing and digging into all the stories of characters who had never been brought to the screen before, but there would be times when we’d have a supporting player or a reference point or something for a movie and legal would go, ‘don’t forget that characters on that other list and you don’t have access to it. I’m not talking about Professor X or Wolverine, but there are thousands of characters in those brands and we’d shrug and go okay and figure out another solution. It will be nice to not have to do that.”
Here comes Alpha Flight! Okay, maybe it's just me who wants an Alpha Flight movie.
There's no reason we can't see some of those Fox acquisitions popping up in unexpected places, perhaps sooner than we all think.