4/11/2019

Mark Wahlberg Is 'Good Joe Bell', Mackenzie Davis Joins Jon Stewart's 'Irresistible'

By View Comments

Mark Wahlberg will join Connie Britton and Reid Miller for Good Joe Bell, based on the real-life Oregonian father who sets out on a walk across the United States with his son, Jadin. The film will be directed by Monsters and Men director Reinaldo Marcus Green, with a script by Brokeback Mountain writers Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry. [Variety]


Jon Stewart is gathering quite a cast for his sophomore directorial effort, Irresistible. Tully and Blade Runner 2049 star Mackenzie Davis has joined Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, and Chris Cooper in the political comedy about a political strategist attempting to help a Democratic candidate win a mayoral race in a small Wisconsin town. Next up for the red-hot Davis is a role in Terminator: Dark Fate, and she'll also star alongside Kristen Stewart in Happiest Season. [Deadline]

 