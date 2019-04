Mark Hamill Is Still Stirring Up 'Star Wars' Fans With Edited Reunion Photo

I miss them. Nothing more, nothing less. I love the new cast too & didn't mean to get everyone's knickers in a twist. Maybe I should've just posted a bunch of pic.twitter.com/WvutVuLau3 Saw a pic of me with Billy D, Carrison & Harrie. Posted it becauseI miss them. Nothing more, nothing less. I love the new cast too & didn't mean to get everyone's knickers in a twist. Maybe I should've just posted a bunch of #Endgame spoilers instead. #RelaxAndHaveFunPeople April 27, 2019

Let's be clear about something: Mark Hamill knows how every disparaging remark he makes towardswill be taken. He's not an idiot, he's a troll. And when he posts a piece of fan art showing himself, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams with the hashtag #MissedOpportunities he knows exactly what he's doing...Hamill has taken it upon himself to criticize Star Wars at every turn for the way Luke Skywalker's story played out, and for not reuniting the iconic trio of Luke, Leia, and Han. But more than that, he seems to be having fun riling up the fanbase just for the joy of watching them be riled up.Luke has turned heel.Clearly he's still quite angry at not getting the reunion he wanted. A few weeks ago we learned Hamill had pitched a scene that would have accomplished tha t, but when it didn't happen he called it a "missed opportunity." He's still holding a grudge, although Hamill says everyone should just relax.opens December 20th. Between now and then expect Hamill's trolling to continue.