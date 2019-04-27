4/27/2019

Mark Hamill Is Still Stirring Up 'Star Wars' Fans With Edited Reunion Photo

Let's be clear about something: Mark Hamill knows how every disparaging remark he makes towards Star Wars will be taken. He's not an idiot, he's a troll. And when he posts a piece of fan art showing himself, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Billy Dee Williams with the hashtag #MissedOpportunities he knows exactly what he's doing...

Hamill has taken it upon himself to criticize Star Wars at every turn for the way Luke Skywalker's story played out, and for not reuniting the iconic trio of Luke, Leia, and Han. But more than that, he seems to be having fun riling up the fanbase just for the joy of watching them be riled up.

Luke has turned heel.

Clearly he's still quite angry at not getting the reunion he wanted. A few weeks ago we learned Hamill had pitched a scene that would have accomplished that, but when it didn't happen he called it a "missed opportunity."  He's still holding a grudge, although Hamill says everyone should just relax.


Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20th. Between now and then expect Hamill's trolling to continue.

 