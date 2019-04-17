Lucasfilm Has Something In The Works For 'Knights Of The Old Republic'

is probably the most popularvideo game ever made. The action-RPG was released in 2003 and took place thousands of years before the Empire. Fans have been clamoring for some kind of adaptation for years, and every time a new project is announced attention refocuses on it, but now we have confirmation from Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy that something is indeed in the works. Exactly what that is...well, we have no idea and she ain't saying.Here is the relevant point from Kennedy's comments to MTV...“You know we talk about [Knights of the Old Republic] all the time. Yes, we are developing something to look at. Right now I have no idea where things fall but we have to be careful that there is a cadence to Star Wars that doesn’t start to feel like too much.”Okay, that's definitely exciting, although it's probably a good idea to be cautious. Kennedy doesn't state what the project is. It might not be a movie or a TV series, but a graphic novel, maybe an animated short, or maybe a new video game which would be pretty awesome, I think. I don't know about you but the prospect of Star Wars stories far away from the Skywalkers has me interested in this franchise like I haven't been in a long time.Expect Kennedy to get asked about this a lot from now on. She probably should've kept quiet about it.