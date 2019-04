Leonardo DiCaprio's Live-Action 'Akira' Remake Just Took An Important Step Forward

TETSUUUUUOOOOO!!!!!!lives!! The forever-developing live-actionmovie may finally be on the verge of happening. Then again we've been down this road before stretching back nearly a decade, which tempers any excitement over the step forward Warner Bros. and Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way have just taken.While not the sexiest story in the world, Deadline' s reporting of tax credits so Warner Bros. can shootin California is a significant step for the movie, an adaptation of the classic manga and anime by Katsuhiro Otomo. The original story is set in futuristic neo-Tokyo where two best friends and members of a biker gang become involved in a government experiment that unleashes one's latent psychokinetic powers.Warner Bros. had aimed to Americanize the story in a big way, which is why DiCaprio, Garrett Hedlund, and Kristen Stewart were among those previously attached to star. DiCaprio is still on board as a producer, and's Taika Waititi came aboard as director back in 2017 and expressed interest in maintaining the characters' Japanese ethnicity. Let's hope that sticks.