'Knock Down The House' Trailer: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Starting A Poltiical Revolution

If I have a political kindred spirit right now it'd be junior congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which is why I was wildly excited for her to be at Sundance for the documentary she appears in, Rachel Lears'. Unfortunately, it was also during the government shutdown and AOC (because we're close like that) wisely chose not to be seen in the posh surroundings of Park City at the time. As someone who believes we need a political revolution in this country this doc had me from jump street, as it follows four powerful, determined progressive women as they seek to light a much-needed spark under the Democratic Party.AOC might be the biggest name of the bunch as she's become a lightning rod for insecure men over on Fox, but all of these women are strong and deserving of attention. The awesomely-named Paula Jean Swearingen who took on West Virginia mainstay Joe Manchin is one of the candidates highlighted in Lears' doc, along with upstarts Cori Bush and Amy Vilela. All of them were frustrated by a political system that leaves behind too many and only caters to special interests, each bringing a different perspective driven by their life experience.Here's the official synopsis:hits Netflix on May 1st.