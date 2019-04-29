4/29/2019
Kevin Hart Teaming With 'Girls Trip' Writer For Remake Of South Korean Hit 'Extreme Job'
Kevin Hart recently found an unexpected smash with The Upside, a remake of Intouchables, one of the biggest French comedies ever. So why not go to the foreign well once more? Now Hart is set to remake the biggest movie in South Korean history, last year's bizarre cop comedy Extreme Job.
Hart will produce and likely star in Extreme Job, teaming up with Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver who will write the script. The story is just plain weird, too. A team of narcotics detectives with a history of failure are given one last shot to bust a major drug ring by going undercover as owners of a chicken restaurant. But the case gets turned upside down when their chicken restaurant turns out to be the most popular joint in town.
Extreme Job was released in January and became the highest-grossing of all-time in South Korea with $125M on a budget of just $6M. [Deadline]