4/04/2019
'J.T. LeRoy' Trailer: Kristen Stewart And Laura Dern Con The Literary World
Considering the star power of Kristen Stewart and Lauren Dern, not to mention the well-publicized scandal J.T. LeRoy tracks, the film's lack of buzz continues into its newly-released trailer. Debuting at TIFF, the film stars Dern as writer Laura Albert, who launched a media storm with her fictional literary persona JT LeRoy, a teenage boy whose traumatic life experiences and sexual journey touched millions. Stewart plays Albert's sister-in-law Savannah Knoop who aided in an elaborate con by playing LeRoy in public appearances for six years.
This marks the latest film from writer/director Justin Kelly, best known for his gay-themed dramas I Am Michael and King Cobra. He's adapting J.T. LeRoy from Knoop's memoir, Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT Leroy. Also appearing in the film are Courtney Love, playing a version of herself as she was caught up in the real-life JT LeRoy ruse; Jim Sturgess, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Diane Kruger as Eva who is based on LeRoy supporter Asia Argento. Argento would adapt Albert's book The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things into a feature film that debuted at Cannes.
J.T. LeRoy hits theaters and VOD on April 26th.