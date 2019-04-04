'J.T. LeRoy' Trailer: Kristen Stewart And Laura Dern Con The Literary World

Considering the star power of Kristen Stewart and Lauren Dern, not to mention the well-publicized scandaltracks, the film's lack of buzz continues into its newly-released trailer. Debuting at TIFF, the film stars Dern as writer Laura Albert, who launched a media storm with her fictional literary persona JT LeRoy, a teenage boy whose traumatic life experiences and sexual journey touched millions. Stewart plays Albert's sister-in-law Savannah Knoop who aided in an elaborate con by playing LeRoy in public appearances for six years.This marks the latest film from writer/director Justin Kelly, best known for his gay-themed dramasand. He's adapting J.T. LeRoy from Knoop's memoir, Girl Boy Girl: How I Became JT Leroy. Also appearing in the film are Courtney Love, playing a version of herself as she was caught up in the real-life JT LeRoy ruse; Jim Sturgess, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Diane Kruger as Eva who is based on LeRoy supporter Asia Argento. Argento would adapt Albert's bookinto a feature film that debuted at Cannes.hits theaters and VOD on April 26th.