Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, And More Cast In Taylor Sheridan's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'









Those Who Wish Me Dead. Based on the Michael Koryta novel set against the backdrop of a Montana wildfire, the chase film "centers on a teenage boy who, after witnessing a brutal murder, is given a new identity and placed in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens as he is being pursued by said killers." Deadline reports that Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, Aiden Gillen, Tyler Perry, Medina Senghore, Jake Weber, and Finn Little have joined Sheridan's.





Bernthal has to be one of the bad guys, right? Wouldn't surprise me if Gillen or Hoult are, as well. This may turn out to be a big role for Bernthal as he already worked with Sheridan on Wind River. I can't imagine what Perry could be doing in a Sheridan movie.





This sounds like it's right up Sheridan's alley, and hopefully we won't have to wait too long for it. Currently he's filming the second season of TNT series Yellowstone.

With Angelina Jolie set to lead the upcoming film fromandwriter/director Taylor Sheridan, there's more reason than ever to be excited about what he has in store. Now we're getting a look at who else is joining the cast and this is shaping up to be the most star-powered film Sheridan has ever assembled.