John Cho To Lead Netflix's Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Series

Netflix has gone and made its live-actionseries must-see viewing. Today the streaming network announced the initial casting on the 10-episode series, headlined by the awesome John Cho as smooth-as-silk bounty hunter Spike Spiegel. Okay, I'm in. Sold.Joining Cho are Daniella Pineda () as amnesiac con artist Faye Valentine, Mustafa Shakir () as Bebop captain Jet Black, and Alex Hassell as the villainous Vicious. Alex Garcia Lopez will direct the first two episodes with Josh Appelbaum, Andr√© Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg acting as showrunners. Original anime series director Shinichiro Watanabe will act as a consultant.For those who've never seen, it's a space-Western with influence that can be seen on numerous projects including Joss Whedon's Firefly. The series follows “the jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals” Cho is probably best known for his role as Sulu in J.J. Abrams'flicks. He may have started out as the geekier half of thestoner duo, but he's really come into his own with cool, dramatic performances in, and more. [ THR