John Cena May Be Joining James Gunn's 'Suicide Squad' Sequel









Cena would be joining the previously-cast Idris Elba, whose role is still unclear, and Margot Robbie who is reprising her part as Harley Quinn. Also expected to return are Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. I wouldn't be totally surprised if Cena takes over the role of field leader Rick Flag, which had been played by Joel Kinnaman.





Assuming this all comes together it would be another big role for Cena as he transitions further away from professional wrestling. Last year proved to be the biggest of his career with solid performances in Bumblebee and the raunchy comedy Blockers.





The Suicide Squad opens August 6th 2021.