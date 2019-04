Joe Carnahan Talks His Remake Of 'The Raid', Production Could Start Soon

I know, if you're like me and worship the ground Gareth Evans walks on for his two incredible, unbeatable action flicksand, you probably hoped talk of an English-language remake had vanished. Sadly, it hasn't. Joe Carnahan is still moving forward on the film, with Frank Grillo on board as his star, and it may be coming around sooner than you think.In an interview between Carnahan and Collider it's revealed that production could begin "in a few weeks", which is pretty fast considering the relative silence on it for so long. Carnahan came aboard a couple of years ago, and while thefilmmaker knows the genre quite well, he's ice skating uphill on this one asis sacred territory for most people.Still, Carnahan has a plan and goes into some detail on what his version of the film will look like...Carnahan isn't Evans, and he plans on bringing a little something different to the crazy fighting scenes with their wild cinematography...For the record, that knife fight still gives me chills. I can't watch it.Anyway,is based on Evans' 2011 Indonesian action flick, about a rookie cop (played by Iko Uwais) in an elite police squad sent to infiltrate a ganglord's high-rise apartment. They're met by floor after floor of armed goons in a relentless blitz of violence that leaves you breathless. The sequel three years later expanded on the criminal underworld aspect, but maintained the high level of intensity. A third movie was planned by Evans, who has since moved on to direct the Netflix cult thriller, has said it's no longer a goal for him. Rivers of tears flowed that day.It's not often that American remakes of great foreign movies work out, even less so for action movies. I'm always reminded of the incredible, which got a terrible Hollywood remake titled. No matter what I'm going to be there forand Carnahan, who is genuinely one of the good guys doing this and will give this his best shot.