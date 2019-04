J.J. Abrams Talks 'The Rise Of Skywalker' Title And Consulting With George Lucas

So how many times have you watched thetrailer? The Internet is still buzzing about it, the think pieces written about it are in the thousands, and the theories regarding the title number even greater. But nobody knows anything at this point, except for director J.J. Abrams, who tried to explain the title without giving anything away to Entertainment Tonight ...Can't really argue with anything there. This is a really important title, and they don't want to fuck it up by calling it something awful likeor something. No, the title does what a good title should. It has people talking.Meanwhile, this next bit of news may irk some people, and for good reason. Abrams confirmed to IGN that he consulted with Star Wars creator George Lucas before writing the Episode 9 script...He added that he wants a kid to be able to watch all nine movies and see one complete story, which makes bringing Lucas into the mix a good call. Abrams drew heavy on nostalgia forand seems to be doing so again based on the trailer, so Lucas would be a good sounding board for ideas. Remember, this is a movie that was originally going to be written and directed by Colin Trevorrow before creative conflicts forced him out. Abrams came in and scrapped his screenplay, enlisting Chris Terrio () to help him co-write a brand new story. No truth to the rumor Lucas' first suggestion was to reveal this was all a dream by some Super Midichlorian.opens December 20th.