4/22/2019
Jennifer Lopez And Owen Wilson Will Tie The Knot In 'Marry Me'
A decade ago a movie led by Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson would've been hot shit. Perhaps it can be again, as the two may be starring in the romantic comedy, Marry Me, which is being described by STXfilms as a cross between Notting Hill and The Proposal.
Deadline reports Wilson is in final talks to join Lopez in the film, which will be directed by Kat Coiro (The Mick, Life Happens) based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. The story centers on a pop star who ditches her lying, cheating rockstar fiance at the altar, and decides to pick a random guy, a math teacher, out of the crowd to marry right there on the spot. Can these two complete strangers make it work? The script was written by John Rogers and Tami Sagher with a rewrite by Harper Dill.
Lopez and STX have a solid working relationship going here. Last year she starred in Second Act which made $72M on a $16M budget, and later this year she and Constance Wu will lead the anticipated crime thriller Hustlers. Wilson's last major role was in the forgettable 2017 comedy Father Figures. [Deadline]