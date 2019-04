James Franco's Hollywood Comedy 'Zeroville' Is Finally Hitting Theaters This September

No film is ever truly dead as long as there's enough talent involved. A good example would be James Franco's "lost" 2015 movie, which debuted at TIFF in 2015. Franco directed and starred, joined by the likes of Seth Rogen, Megan Fox, Will Ferrell, Danny McBride, Jacki Weaver, Dave Franco, Scott Haze, Craig Robinson, and Joey King. Yeah, a lot of Franco's buddies, and that is simply too much star power to stay buried for long.It was announced at Cinemacon thatwill finally get a release courtesy of online distributor myCinema, who plan on dropping it into select theaters this September. The story follows a movie-obsessed seminarian who arrives in Hollywood in 1969, a crucial inflection point for the industry. There's a reason why Tarantino setat the same point in time.So what was the deal? Why didn'tcome out years ago? It was picked up by Alchemy not long after TIFF but a few months later the distributor went bankrupt and the film sat on the shelf due to legal entanglements.Hopefully we get a trailer for this soon. I'm dying to see Dave Franco who plays Hollywood icon Montgomery Clift, as well as Horatio Sanz as Francis Ford Coppola. [ Deadline SYNOPSIS: