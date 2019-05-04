Is Vin Diesel Really Joining James Cameron's 'Avatar' Sequels?

Is Vin Diesel part of James Cameron's blue world order? Diesel is a fanboy at heart and has been known to tease his involvement with projects he admires, but isn't really a part of. Could he be doing the same with his recent post from the set of James Cameron'ssequels? Anything's possible, I guess.An Instagram video from Diesel has him talking with James Cameron from theset, and the two seem to be saying different things. If Diesel is being coy about a role in the sequels, Cameron doesn't appear to be in on the plan....Cameron said, “So here we are on the set of Avatar 2, 3, 4, and 5. This is top secret, this is like The Manhattan Project. My buddy Vin [is here], and we’re actually going to give him the flashy thing from Men in Black after he leaves here so he has no memory whatsoever of what he’s seen because he cannot carry the tale.”Sounds pretty basic, and like Cameron expects Diesel to go about his merry way after a quick tour of the place. Diesel's response is different, though...“It’s long overdue. There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so all things come to those who wait.”It's that last part which has me thinking Diesel isn't part of the films, because he may still be waiting for his opportunity to work with Cameron. That said, would I be surprised if Cameron has Diesel voice a character or a Pandoran creature? Not at all.opens December 18th 2020, with sequels following in 2021, 2024, and 2025.