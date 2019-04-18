'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer: Dwayne Johnson And Jason Statham Take On Black Superman

Well, we've referred tospinoffas the superhero movie of the summer, and that's even more true with this latest trailer. While Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are already damn near invincible as their characters easily chop down waves of armed goons, it's Idris Elba as their genetically-enhanced foe who refers to himself as "Black Superman", a movie I hope is in the works at Warner Bros. right now.The plot is as simple as we would hope for a movie like this: Shaw's sister (Vanessa Kirby) stole something powerful from Elba's character, and now the supervillain will stop at nothing to get it back. Enter Hobbs and Shaw who manage to try and stop him in-between putting one another in harm's way and laughing about it. Life-or-death stakes? This movie ain't got 'em, and that's perfectly okay.Directed by David Leitch, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw opens August 2nd.