'Grass Is Greener' Trailer: Fab 5 Freddy Explores The History Of Weed And Hip-Hop

This may come as a shock to you but on 4/20 a movie about weed is coming out. You may also be surprised to learn that weed has long been a popular topic in hip-hop culture. It's okay. Go and lie down over on the fainting couch. The Netflix documentarymarks the directorial debut of hip-hop legend and Yo! MTV Raps host Fab 5 Freddy, who explores the history of marijuana from its early demonization (!!) to today's social acceptance as many states move to legalize it.This being Fab 5 Freddy, weed's relationship with rap culture is also explored, as well as the impact of criminalization on minority communities. Making their voices heard are rap icons and weed aficionados such as Snoop Dogg, and B-Real of Cypress Hill along with many others.Here's the synopsis:This is all pretty timely given the resurgence of The Luniz's hit song "I Got 5 On It" thanks to Jordan Peele's Us. Damn right that shit's about drugs. Now excuse me while I crank The Alkaholik's "Mary Jane" up to 11.hits Netflix on April 20th, duh.