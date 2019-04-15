4/15/2019
'Grass Is Greener' Trailer: Fab 5 Freddy Explores The History Of Weed And Hip-Hop
This may come as a shock to you but on 4/20 a movie about weed is coming out. You may also be surprised to learn that weed has long been a popular topic in hip-hop culture. It's okay. Go and lie down over on the fainting couch. The Netflix documentary Grass is Greener marks the directorial debut of hip-hop legend and Yo! MTV Raps host Fab 5 Freddy, who explores the history of marijuana from its early demonization (Reefer Madness!!) to today's social acceptance as many states move to legalize it.
This being Fab 5 Freddy, weed's relationship with rap culture is also explored, as well as the impact of criminalization on minority communities. Making their voices heard are rap icons and weed aficionados such as Snoop Dogg, and B-Real of Cypress Hill along with many others.
Here's the synopsis: Weed. Marijuana. Grass. Pot. Whatever you prefer to call it, America’s relationship with cannabis is a complicated one. In his directorial debut, hip hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy (Yo! MTV Raps) presents an unparalleled look at the racially biased history of the war on marijuana. Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill’s B-Real, and Damian Marley join a range of celebrities and experts who discuss the plant’s influence on music and popular culture, and the devastating impact its criminalization has had on black and Latino communities. As more and more states join the push to legalize marijuana, Grass is Greener dives deep into the glaring racial disparities in the growing cannabis market.
This is all pretty timely given the resurgence of The Luniz's hit song "I Got 5 On It" thanks to Jordan Peele's Us. Damn right that shit's about drugs. Now excuse me while I crank The Alkaholik's "Mary Jane" up to 11.
Grass is Greener hits Netflix on April 20th, duh.