4/18/2019
Giveaway: Win Passes To The Smithsonian's True Crime Film Festival!
Addicted to True Crime? Then you'll want to check out the Smithsonian's True Crime Film Festival, taking place right now at the Warner Bros. Theater! We're giving away 10 pairs of passes to the first 10 readers who send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with their name and favorite true crime movie. Please include TRUE CRIME GIVEAWAY in the subject line!
The festival runs from today, April 18th, to Sunday April 21st and includes such great films as Catch Me If You Can, Goodfellas, Zodiac, and American Gangster. Check out the website for more information.
Good luck!