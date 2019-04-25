4/25/2019
Giveaway: Win Passes To LEO MANIA! At The Smithsonian
Can't get enough Leonardo DiCaprio? Then you'll want to check out Leo Mania! taking place at the Smithsonian's Warner Bros. theater. From April 25th-28th check out some of Leo's greatest films on the big screen including What's Eating Gilbert Grape, The Departed, Blood Diamond, The Great Gatsby, and Inception! Plus, on April 27th you can attend the Feeling so Gatsby party and party like Gatsby himself! Check out the website for more information.
