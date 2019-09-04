4/09/2019
Giveaway: Enter Now To Win A 'Hellboy' Prize Pack!
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win one of five prize packs for Lionsgate's Hellboy, starring David Harbour as the half-demon comic book hero! The film is directed by Neil Marshall and co-stars Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Penelope Mitchell, Daniel Dae Kim, and Milla Jojovich.
SYNOPSIS: Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero (David Harbour, “Stranger Things”) called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue (Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil series), a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.
Each prize pack includes two pairs of tickets to see Hellboy at any DC theater, a t-shirt, and a hat! To enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, April 12th and notified by email. Good luck!
Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway