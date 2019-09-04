Giveaway: Enter Now To Win A 'Hellboy' Prize Pack!

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to win one of five prize packs for Lionsgate's, starring David Harbour as the half-demon comic book hero! The film is directed by Neil Marshall and co-stars Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Penelope Mitchell, Daniel Dae Kim, and Milla Jojovich.SYNOPSIS:Each prize pack includes two pairs of tickets to see Hellboy at any DC theater, a t-shirt, and a hat! To enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, April 12th and notified by email. Good luck!hits theaters on April 12th.