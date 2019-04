Francis Ford Coppola Plans 'Megalopolis' For Later This Year

Francis Ford Coppola is a legend by any measure, directing such films astrilogy and, but he has been keeping a low profile in recent years. His last movie was 2011's experimental, which not many people bothered to try and figure out. Now as he nears the age of 80, Coppola is ready to embark on what may be his biggest film yet. Deadline reports Coppola is eyeing to film this year his long-in-the-works project, which tells the sprawling story of an architect who aims to build a utopia within New York City, only to have his plans confronted by the mayor. Jude Law is being mentioned as a possible star. Coppola has been plotting this for years, and says it will be the culmination of the many experimental forays throughout his career...No further details are available, but if this is to possibly be Coppola's swansong he's making it an ambitious one.