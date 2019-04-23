First Look At James McAvoy In 'It: Chapter 2' Is The Calm Before The Storm

It's hard to think about anything beyond the summer months with so much left before then, but let's not forget that a sequel to one of the biggest horror films ever is on the way. The Losers Club is back together again, and all grown up, in Andy Muschietti's, and in celebration of star James McAvoy's birthday we have a first look at him in the film.Um, not too exciting, is it? It just kinda looks like McAvoy doing his lawn. This is McAvoy as the grown-up Bill Denbrough, the team's unofficial leader who is drawn back to Derry nearly 30 years later upon the return of Pennywise the Clown. The adult versions of Bill's friends are played by Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Jay Ryan, and Isaiah Mustafa.Hopefully this means a trailer is on the way? We're still a long ways off so probably, but one can hope, right?opens September 6th.