Final 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters' Trailer Unleashes Beautiful Chaos





It's another trailer, apparently the final one, that leaves you slack-jawed at how awesome it looks. Suffice it to say we won't be twiddling our thumbs bored as some of us were at Gareth Edwards' Godzilla movie. There's not much more that we learn from this one and that's exactly how it should be. Just bring the chaos and we're good.





Michael Dougherty (Krampus) is behind the camera for the sequel, which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Ken Watanabe, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Thomas Middleditch, and Sally Hawkins. Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens May 31st.





This week we've already seen Louis Armstrong's soothing "What a Wonderful World" used to capture the beauty of those fighting pokemon in, and now today Legendary and Warner Bros. are pulling off something similar fors. Only this time it's "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" which highlights the regal nature of Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidora as they unleash ungodly devastation across the world.