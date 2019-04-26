Details Emerge For Takashi Miike's Cannes-Bound Action Flick 'First Love'

It's always funny to say "Takashi Miike is back" because he's never really gone. The prolific filmmaker always has another film in the works, and at the Cannes Directors' Fortnite he'll be debuting his new action flick,, which sounds like Miike at his crazy best.Described as "fun and archaic" in the "spectacular Miike style", the story is "set during one night in Tokyo and follows Leo, a down-on-his-luck young boxer who meets his first love, Monica, a call girl and an addict but still an innocent. Monica unwittingly gets caught up in a drug-smuggling scheme, and the two are pursued through the night by a corrupt cop, a yakuza, Leo’s nemesis and a female assassin sent by the Chinese Triads."Miike was last at Cannes in 2017 with the awesome samurai flick Blade of the Immortal. He's got over 100 credits to his name and while he's slowed down a little in recent years can still one of the fastest directors around.