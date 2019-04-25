'Deadwood' Movie Trailer: David Milch's Foul-Mouthed Western Welcomes You The F**K Back

Twelve years afterhad its final shootout on HBO, David Milch's foul-mouthed Western is back and it's like nothing, and yet everything, has changed.What this latest trailer does is offer a look at all of the cast reunions, in particular Timothy Olyphant as Seth Bullock and Ian McShane as Al Swearengen. These two have always walked a thin line between friend and foe, but its the presence of George Hearst (Gerald McRaney) that brings them together. Another theme prevalent here is change, as the Old West prepares to give way to more modern times, leaving a place like Deadwood lost to the dustbins of history.I'm both excited and terrified of what this will turn out to be. Enough time has passed that I've gotten over Deadwood's early cancellation, and now I'm worried this will be an unsatisfying swansong. Fingers crossed it doesn't disappoint.hits HBO on May 31st.