4/08/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'DisneyNature's Penguins'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of DisneyNature's Penguins!
SYNOPSIS: Narrated by Ed Helms (“The Office,” “The Hangover” trilogy,”The Daily Show with John Stewart”), Disneynature’s all-new feature film “Penguins” is a coming-of-age story about an Adélie penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family. None of it comes easily for him, especially considering he's targeted by everything from killer whales to leopard seals, who unapologetically threaten his happily ever after. From the filmmaking team behind “Bears” and “Chimpanzee,” Disneynature’s “Penguins” opens in theaters and in IMAX® April 17, 2019.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, April 10th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. The first five readers to send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with PENGUINS SCREENING in the subject line will receive a four-pack of passes! Bring the whole family!
DisneyNature's Penguins opens in theaters and IMAX on April 17th.