DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'Little'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of, the new comedy starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Tuesday, April 9th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be notified by email. Good luck!opens in theatres on April 12th.