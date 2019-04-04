4/04/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Early Screening Of 'Little'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Little, the new comedy starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae, and Marsai Martin.
SYNOPSIS: Girls Trip’s Regina Hall and Black-ish’s Marsai Martin both star as Jordan Sanders — Hall as the take-no-prisoners tech mogul adult version of Jordan and Martin as the 13-year-old version of her who wakes up in her adult self’s penthouse just before a do-or-die presentation.
Insecure’s Issa Rae plays Jordan’s long-suffering assistant April, the only one in on the secret that her daily tormentor is now trapped in an awkward tween body just as everything is on the line. Little is an irreverent new comedy about the price of success, the power of sisterhood and having a second chance to grow up — and glow up — right.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, April 9th at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring.
Little opens in theatres on April 12th.
