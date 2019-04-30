4/30/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'Long Shot'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Long Shot, starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron!
SYNOPSIS: Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a gifted and free-spirited journalist with an affinity for trouble. Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is one of the most influential women in the world. Smart, sophisticated, and accomplished, she’s a powerhouse diplomat with a talent for…well, mostly everything. The two have nothing in common, except that she was his babysitter and childhood crush. When Fred unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte, he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a run for the Presidency, Charlotte hires Fred as her speechwriter, much to the dismay of her trusted advisors. A fish out of water on Charlotte’s elite team, Fred is unprepared for her glamourous lifestyle in the limelight. However, sparks fly as their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world romance and a series of unexpected and dangerous incidents.
The screening takes place tomorrow, May 1st at 7:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Lionsgate ticketing site here and download a pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Long Shot opens on May 3rd.