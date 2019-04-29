DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Pokémon Detective Pikachu, starring Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Pikachu!
SYNOPSIS: Ryan Reynolds stars in the first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure as Pikachu, the iconic face of the global Pokémon phenomenon—one of the world’s most popular, multi-generation entertainment properties and the most successful media franchise of all time. The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds): a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu, they join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.
The screening takes place on Monday, May 6th at AMC Mazza Gallerie at 7:00pm. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here and download an Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Pokémon Detective Pikachu opens May 10th.