4/03/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Breakthrough'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Breakthrough, starring Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas, Topher Grace, and Mike Colter.
SYNOPSIS: BREAKTHROUGH is based on the inspirational true story of one mother’s unfaltering love in the face of impossible odds. When Joyce Smith’s adopted son John falls through an icy Missouri lake, all hope seems lost. But as John lies lifeless, Joyce refuses to give up. Her steadfast belief inspires those around her to continue to pray for John’s recovery, even in the face of every case history and scientific prediction. From producer DeVon Franklin (Miracles from Heaven) and adapted for the screen by Grant Nieporte (Seven Pounds) from Joyce Smith’s own book, BREAKTHROUGH is an enthralling reminder that faith and love can create a mountain of hope, and sometimes even a miracle.
The screening takes place this Saturday, April 6th at 11:00AM at AMC Tysons Corner. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Breakthrough opens in theaters on April 17th.