4/02/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of Laika's 'Missing Link'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Missing Link, the latest from acclaimed animation studio, Laika! The film features the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, and Emma Thompson.
SYNOPSIS: This April, meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend at the heart of Missing Link, the globe-trotting family adventure from LAIKA. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend. Through it all, the three learn that sometimes you can find a family in the places you least expect.
The screening takes place this Saturday, April 6th at 11:00AM at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Annapurna Pictures ticketing site here. Please be aware that all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Missing Link opens April 12th.