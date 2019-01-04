4/01/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Pet Sematary'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Pet Sematary! The latest adaptation of Stephen King's horror stars Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow.
SYNOPSIS: Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, April 3rd at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Gofobo ticketing site here. Please remember that all screenings are first come first served and you must arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Pet Sematary opens April 4th.