4/16/2019
'Crouching Tiger' Star Michelle Yeoh Joins James Cameron's 'Avatar' Sequels
Michelle Yeoh is trading in her Star Trek phaser and her Crouching Tiger sword for a doctor outfit in James Cameron's Avatar sequels. The announcement was made on the film's official Twitter account, so she's as good as locked in for a trip to Pandora.
Along with returning stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, Cliff Curtis, and Stephen Lang, Yeoh joins a cast that includes Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, and apparently Vin Diesel, although I still think he's pulling a fast one on us. All we know about her character is that she's playing Dr. Karina Mogue, which doesn't sound like the best opportunity for Yeoh to show off her ass-kicking skills. Let's hope I'm wrong about that.
Avatar 2 arrives on December 18th 2020. In the meantime, if you do want to see Yeoh kick some ass, check her out in Master Z: Ip Man Legacy (review here) which is out now.