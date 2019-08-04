Chris Evans Nearly Dropped A Major 'Avengers: Endgame' Spoiler

Chris Evans almost spoils something about Captain America in #AvengersEndgame and it turns into a fight over Paul Rudd’s birthday party. Civil War 2? pic.twitter.com/f44ZrD93V2 April 7, 2019

Marvel has done a great job of keepingsecrets, and the credit also must be extended to the cast. Good thing they kept Tom Holland off the press tour this time! One of the major question marks going into the film is the fate of Captain America, as we've seen actor Chris Evans express emotional farewells to the character now that his contract is up. During yesterday's press event, Evans came close to revealing too much about Cap's future. But the Avengers are a team, and the others in the panel stepped up to keep him quiet.Evans didn't get far before being cut off by the Russos, Robert Downey Jr., and others, but he does admit that Endgame is the end of the road for Cap...At that point he was word-tackled until he shut up, only to continue by addingI'll continue to hold out hope that Cap gets to walk off into the sunset and settle down with Sharon Carter in the most wholesome place in the world he can find. Something tells me he'll actually get shunted into oblivion by Thanos, but I'm trying to be optimistic.opens April 26th!