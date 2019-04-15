Check out 'The Mandalorian' Panel And New Images From Star Wars Celebration





Along with the teaser and featurette showed at the panel, four new images were released featuring the principle characters. Others in the cast include Warner Herzog, who apparently features in the shown footage, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi. Filoni directed the first episode, while others will be helmed by Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, and Taika Waititi.





The Mandalorian hits Disney+ on launch day, November 12th, with each episode dropping weekly. Sorry, no binging on this one! Check out the panel below, sadly with the teaser footage edited out!





Fans who attended Star Wars Celebration yesterday were treated to something special: the first footage from Disney+ series. On hand for the panel were showrunner John Favreau and director Dave Filoni, joined by star Pedro Pascal who plays the titular Mandalorian, Gina Carano as the ex-Rebel shocktrooper Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as Greef, the leader of a bounty hunter's guild.