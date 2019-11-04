'Charlie's Angels' First Images Reveal A Sleek And Stylish Spy Team

The mysterious benefactor behind the Charlie's Angels crime-fighting team can't shake his singular idea. Instead, he's decided to expand on it. Following on the hit 1970s TV series and the star-studded movies in 2000 and 2003,is back and bigger than ever before...just don't call it a reboot.The first official images fromare here courtesy of EW, who say the film is a "continuation" and not a remake or reboot. This contemporary take is directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also co-stars alongside the lead trio of Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott. This time the spy agency founded by Charles Townsend has gone global, with Banks explaining how why the reclusive millionaire from the '70s was able to do it...The cast is led by Stewart as Sabina Wilson, “the hard-partying, highly skilled wild card"; Balinska as team muscle Jane Kano; and Scott as MIT scientist Elena Houghlin. Banks, Patrick Stewart, and Djimon Hounsou play three different Bosleys, the team's field assistant and Charlie's right-hand man.The focus will remain squarely on the team, however, and Banks says her inspiration came from one of the most successful spy franchises around,...hits theaters on November 15th, and I'm fully expecting cameos by previous Angels.