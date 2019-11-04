Captain America Rallies The Troops In Stirring 'Avengers: Endgame' Teaser

Dammit, Marvel! With just a simple 30-secondpromo you've got me on a roller coaster of emotions. This brief teaser doesn't feature a ton of new footage, but it's backed by a stirring speech from Captain America, rallying the troops for what may be their final battle against Thanos.Equal parts exhilarating and heartbreaking, the latter because it's probably the last time we'll see Chris Evans as the patriotic Avenger, the promo suggests the group will split up and attack Thanos on multiple fronts. If previous rumors are true, we could see one team head into the quantum zone, maybe another team doing some time travel shit with Doctor Strange, and another into deep space. All speculation on my part, mind you.opens April 26th.