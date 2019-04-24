'Brian Banks' Trailer: Aldis Hodge Stars As The Wrongfully Convicted NFL Prospect

On the surface, the inspirational drama Brian Banks may seem like an odd choice for director Tom Shadyac. For years, Shadyac was the guy who delivered goofy comedies such as, and. But in 2007 he suffered a severe trauma and changed his life in a profound way, giving up most of his possessions and dedicating himself to philanthropy. Taking all of that into account, perhaps this isn't such a strange move for him after all.stars's Aldis Hodge as the titular college football star who had his future stolen from him when a woman falsely accused him of rape. Banks spent a decade in prison before help from the California Innocence Project helped clear his name. Upon release Banks set out to achieve the NFL career that was denied him. Joining Hodge are Greg Kinnear, Sherri Shepherd, Melanie Liburd, and Xosha Roquemore.takes the field on August 9th.