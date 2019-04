Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Dusts Records With $1.2B Worldwide

1. review )- $I don't ever want to see another thinkpiece written about "superhero fatigue" ever again. Not when, the final chapter in the decade-long Marvel franchise which basically created that baseless idea, has opened to $350M domestic (launched with $258M) and an amazing $1.2B worldwide. This is following on record-breaking Thursday previews ($60M) which led to a chart-topping $156M Friday. Marvel did this while their previous film,, was still very much in theaters and doing quite well. They smartly packaged them as a must-see combo which is why Brie Larson's solo film has seen bumps recently, as fans race to make sure they are fully caught up before. To Marvel's credit, they sold this as a movie that rewarded long-term loyalty and clearly that worked; you don't get these kinds of numbers without a staggering amount of repeat business. It earned $112M on Saturday and another $89M on Sunday, to show just how little slippage there was each day. So with $1.1B worldwide there's really nowhere else to go but down, right? The $331M in China alone are huge but it's going to take a lot more forto get beyond's $2.7B haul. That's going to depend on how resilient it proves over the next few weeks, but with little competition untilon May 24th it could be smooth sailing.2.- $8M/$413.5MThebounce continues for, which bounded back up to the #2 slot with $8M and $413M domestic. Just to make it clear Disney's dominance here; this is their second $1B film of the year already and it's only April.3.- $7.5M/$41.2MOf course, there weren't any new films daring to confront the Endgame juggernaut but at least one holdover managed to do decently well., the sixth entry in the Conjuring universe, now has $41M after two weeks. Sure, it took a Hulk-sized 71% drop but when the total budget is only $9M all of this is a plus.4.- $6.3M/$26.1M5.- $5.5M/$131.1MHow must Warner Bros/DC Films feel right now? They have a legitimately successful, well-received film inwhich now has $346M worldwide. Andcomes out and triples that total in a single weekend. Oof. #goals6.- $3.4M/$35.8M7.- $3.2M/$107M8.- $1.2M/$52.6M9.- $1.1M/$172.8M10.- $1M/$5.7M