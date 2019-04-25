'Bond 25' Details And Full Cast Revealed: Rami Malek Confirmed As Villain

James Bond is back.We knew he would be. The end of each Bond movie tells us so, but it's been a long wait since 2015's Spectre with not a lot of information onsince Danny Boyle dropped out and was replaced bydirector Cary Fukunaga. All of that changed today during a livestream event that revealed the full cast and confirmed Daniel Craig's return as 007.The biggest addition to the cast is Oscar-winningstar Rami Malek who is expected to play the movie's villain. Other newcomers to get excited about include Lashana Lynch, last seen in's Billy Magnussen,'s Ana de Armas, plus David Dencik () and Dali Benssalah ().Reprising their roles in the franchise are Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, and Lea Seydoux, as Dr. Madeleine Swann.The reveal was made from 007 creator Ian Fleming's villa in Jamaica, the place where he wrote all of the Bond novels. It will also be playing a part in this particular story...producer Barbara Broccoli said.You can get a look at that house below...Producers also confirmed that Scott Z. Burns () and Phoebe Waller-Bridge () have contributed to the script, which was originally penned by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.What we didn't get was a title, but we have to expect to find that out soon enough. Perhaps with the first teaser? For now,is set to open on April 8th 2020.