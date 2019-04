'Black Widow' Adds 'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour In Unknown Role

David Harbour was acting a long time both on the stage and screen before entering a different stratosphere with his role as Jim Hopper on. Since then he's become a fan-favorite which led to his taking over therole in an upcoming reboot, and now he's making the biggest leap of all: joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of thecast.Harbour has joined Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Marvel's next female-led superhero movie. Plot details are under wraps, of course, as well as any info on Harbour's role but that's to be expected. Marvel hasn't even officially green lit the thing yet.Behind the camera is Cate Shortland working from a script by Jac Shaeffer. Hopefully, we'll hear more about, and thus Harbour's role, when things have quieted down after. Harbour's becoming old hat at this comic book thing. Let's not forget he also had a small and forgettable role in. [ THR