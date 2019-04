'Black Panther' Star Letitia Wright Joins 'Orient Express' Sequel 'Death On The Nile'

Kenneth Branagh surrounded himself with an all-star cast for, and he looks to be doing the same for its sequel,. With Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Jodie Comer already on board, the latest to book passage isbreakout Letitia Wright. THR has the news of Wright's casting as “Rosalie Otterbourne, a lead suspect in the story, which follows Poirot as he attempts to unravel the murder of a young heiress while on holiday in Egypt.” Branagh will again play the mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot, star of many an Agatha Christie novel. This will be the first major non-Marvel studio film for Wright, who will reprise her role as Shuri in Avengers: Endgame. She can currently be seen in Donald Glover's pet project, available on Amazon.Worth paying attention to is thatis one of the Fox projects that came over to Disney during the acquisition. As we saw with the recently-cancelednothing from Fox is truly safe, but I think this is one that Disney will let move forward. Currently it's set to open on October 22nd 2020.