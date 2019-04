Ben Affleck To Direct And Star In WWII Film 'Ghost Army' From 'True Detective' Creator Nic Pizzolatto

Ben Affleck has already moved on in his post-Batman career, recently starring in Netflix's hit thriller. Now he's taking the next step which is getting back behind the camera for the first time since 2016's Deadline reports Affleck will direct and star in WWII film, which has a script bycreator Nic Pizzolatto. The story is adapted from the Rick Beyer & Elizabeth Sayles book which was turned into a Netflix documentary about "a secret force that relied on sleight of hand and illusion to trick the Nazis in 1944."So...what is this? Themeets? Could be interesting. Affleck is just starting to re-emerge after keeping a low profile for a while. Pizzolatto's screen work recently has includedand last year's road trip thriller