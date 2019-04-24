4/24/2019
Ben Affleck To Direct And Star In WWII Film 'Ghost Army' From 'True Detective' Creator Nic Pizzolatto
Ben Affleck has already moved on in his post-Batman career, recently starring in Netflix's hit thriller Triple Frontier. Now he's taking the next step which is getting back behind the camera for the first time since 2016's Live by Night.
Deadline reports Affleck will direct and star in WWII film Ghost Army, which has a script by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The story is adapted from the Rick Beyer & Elizabeth Sayles book which was turned into a Netflix documentary about "a secret force that relied on sleight of hand and illusion to trick the Nazis in 1944."
So...what is this? The Monuments Men meets Now You See Me? Could be interesting. Affleck is just starting to re-emerge after keeping a low profile for a while. Pizzolatto's screen work recently has included The Magnificent Seven and last year's road trip thriller Galveston.