Bautista Takes the Lead in Zack Snyder's Zombie Heist Flick 'Army of the Dead'

Zack Snyder's had a tough go of it the past few years, thankfully he's taking the smart route going forward. What do you do when you've lost your way? Go back to the begining. Snyder first became a known name director with his astounding remake ofa movie that still kicks ass to this day. Netflix saw fit to give the prodigal director $70 million to return to the genre with a little Danny Ocean thrown in this time around with the Las Vegas Zombie Heist flick. It's just been announced that none other then the literal one himself, Dave 'Drax' Bautista will be taking the lead. I'd be lying if I didn't tell you I thought Bautista was going to fall flat when he ventured out into films but the guy has really shown some true talent. He's got range you wouldn't expect from someone that has his physicality, what did they tell us in 1st grade folks? Don't judge a book by it's cover. This being said his leading roles up to this point have been pretty standard low budget action fare, save for Guardians. I'm interested to see how he handles headlining something this size...it's not like Drax is a role you can apply to other films. Something tells me that the guy will managed just fine, he may not be as electric as the people's champ on screen but he's definitely got some level of that X factor. Add to all this the off-screen integrity he's shown in backing James Gunn during that whole mess and you really can't help but to root for him.At a minimum you have a giant man fighting zombies in a post-apocalyptic Las Vegas while planning a heist....do I even have to tell you how in I am?