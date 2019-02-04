'Avengers: Endgame' Tickets Now Available, Movie Marathon Details, Special Look Trailer, And More

If there's one thing Marvel's Avengers: Endgame doesn't need it's more hype. Fortunately, we've reached the point when we can pay less attention to all of the promos and get down to actually buying tickets. Ticket pre-orders have begun for the biggest superhero movie of the year, so you can start the process of filling Disney's pockets with your hard-earned money. Shit, we ALL will be helping give those folks extra fat bonuses this year.
According to Deadline, some analysts are projecting an $800M opening weekend (!!!!) which is just insane and yet very probable. What was that about counter-programming on that weekend? Yeah, no such thing exists. Not really. It's the international box office that could catapult it to such extraordinary heights. Infinity War opened domestically with $257M, with the international community bringing in $382M, minus China's $199M which came weeks later. This year China gets the film two days before everyone else, so their numbers will be part of that opening weekend total. $800M doesn't seem so far-fetched anymore, does it?
Endgame is the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even for die-hards that is a lot to keep up with. AMC and Alamo may be the best way to play catch up as they'll be hosting a 59-hour (!!!) 22-movie marathon of the entire Infinity Saga, which I guess is what they're calling all of the first three Phases. The event takes place beginning April 23rd, and those who endure the whole thing will be treated to seeing Endgame on April 26th at 5pm, about an hour before everybody else does. See, it's all worth it!!
Did I mention it's 59-hours? Oh, and 7 whole minutes? I know we tend to sugarcoat the MCU but some of those movies are pretty bad. Feel free to take an extended break during those first two Thor movies. Find out if you're among the select cities to be holding the marathon by checking out the Fandango site here.
Marvel has also released a "special look" trailer for those who simply can't get enough. It's below. Enjoy.
Avenge the fallen in Dolby Cinema. Check out our exclusive artwork from @MarvelStudios’ #AvengersEndgame and get tickets now: https://t.co/PmOOjWKEdC pic.twitter.com/Z8TtukwvQd— Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) April 2, 2019