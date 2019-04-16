4/16/2019
'Avengers: Endgame' Leak Hits Social Media, But A New Teaser Is Spoiler Free
Late last night, a massive Avengers: Endgame leak hit the web and spoilers have been making their way on to social media. Considering how good a job Marvel has done keeping everything secret, you'll want to be careful unless you don't worry about that kind of thing. Suffice it to say, we won't be posting any revelations from the leaked footage here, but you can find it over on Reddit if it floats your boat.
Instead, what we have is a new teaser trailer, apparently the final one, and it's a culmination of the 22-film, 10-year-long journey that began with 2008's Iron Man. New footage is brief and seen mostly near the end, but what you get is a reminder of key moments along the way. What's interesting about this is how it mentions 2008's Incredible Hulk, except we see Mark Ruffalo rather than Ed Norton who was actually in that movie. I miss Ed Norton. They should bring him back as the villainous alternate universe Hulk known as the Maestro.
Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th! It's so close!!!