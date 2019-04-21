4/21/2019
'Avengers: Endgame' Isn't Phase 3's Conclusion, After All
For good reason we've expected that Avengers: Endgame, which wraps up ten years' worth of storylines, would be the conclusion to Marvel's Phase 3. How could it not be? The end of each phase usually comes with a big Avengers movie and they certainly don't get any bigger than Endgame. Well, according to Kevin Feige that's not actually the case this time, and we'll have to wait a bit longer for Phase 4 to begin.
According to Feige speaking with a Chinese outlet, it's Spider-Man: Far From Home that turns out to be the end of Phase 3...
"It’s the end of the third phase. You're the first person I told that to."
Well, that may explain why Marvel has been so willing to tease as much about Far From Home as they have. The Spidey sequel has never really felt like a major cog in the MCU, as we'd expect from the first post-Endgame movie, so perhaps we shouldn't expect too much from it other than a fun superhero flick. Expect it to be more of an epilogue, tying up some loose threads and laying the groundwork for what comes next. We'll probably need considering how high the stakes have been for so long.
Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd after being moved up by 3 days.