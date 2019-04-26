4/26/2019
'Avengers: Endgame' Earns Record-Breaking $60M On Thursday, $305M Overseas In Two Days
It's only Friday, Avengers: Endgame hasn't been in theaters for a full day yet and already records are falling faster than you can say "Quicksilver."
According to Deadline, everybody and their grandmother hit up one of last night's Thursday previews, to the tune of an estimated $60M. That's a new record, beating the $57M debut of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and far surpassing Infinity War's $39M. There's a pretty good chance it breaks the current Friday record, as well, which is $120M, meaning we could see a $300M domestic haul for the weekend.
Damn.
Overseas the numbers are even better. Endgame has broken the first-day records in every international territory it opened in, totaling $305M with $216M of that coming just from China. Infinity War earned "just" $190M from China in the first three days.
Those $1B projections for the weekend don't seem so crazy now, do they?