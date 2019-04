'Avengers: Endgame' Earns Record-Breaking $60M On Thursday, $305M Overseas In Two Days

It's only Friday,hasn't been in theaters for a full day yet and already records are falling faster than you can say "Quicksilver."According to Deadline , everybody and their grandmother hit up one of last night's Thursday previews, to the tune of an estimated $60M. That's a new record, beating the $57M debut ofand far surpassing's $39M. There's a pretty good chance it breaks the current Friday record, as well, which is $120M, meaning we could see a $300M domestic haul for the weekend.Damn.Overseas the numbers are even better.has broken the first-day records in every international territory it opened in, totaling $305M with $216M of that coming just from China.earned "just" $190M from China in the first three days.Those $1B projections for the weekend don't seem so crazy now, do they?